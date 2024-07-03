Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Avery James Design Studio held an official launch of its new premises at Chester House Estate on June 27, hoping to find a firm home at the attraction.

James Campbell, who is originally from Rushden and went to school in Kettering, made his first wedding dress in 2008, and a year later graduated from the Arts Institute Bournemouth.

James was also a hairdresser in Northampton, and after the business closed in January 2023, he started building the Avery James brand from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, he moved into Chester House, with the official launch taking place on Thursday.

James Campbell is the owner of Avery James Design Studio

On his decision to set up shop at the Chester House Estate, James said: "It’s a beautiful destination, it has the prestige that comes with it, being such a beautiful setting. It’s centrally located, which is great, and it’s such a calm space to work in. The rest of the shops are up on the main courtyard but being down here on my own is really lovely.

“I have big dreams that this is somewhere people would travel quite far to. I want people, when they arrive, to know that they’re somewhere beautiful."

Avery James specialises in bridal gowns and other evening wear, crafting made-to-measure garments or making alterations, as James believes that having a piece specifically designed for the wearer is a ‘truly magical’ experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch was attended by family and friends, with refreshments and a local singer also making up the day.

Avery James celebrated its official launch at Chester House Estate last week/Photo by David Swailes

James added: “My background as a hairdresser was about making people look and feel great, and making dresses is an extension of that.

“There’s something about seeing someone put on something that’s unique and fits them perfectly.”