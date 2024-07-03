Rushden dressmaker holds official launch of new bespoke bridal and evening wear studio at Chester House Estate
James Campbell, who is originally from Rushden and went to school in Kettering, made his first wedding dress in 2008, and a year later graduated from the Arts Institute Bournemouth.
James was also a hairdresser in Northampton, and after the business closed in January 2023, he started building the Avery James brand from home.
In March, he moved into Chester House, with the official launch taking place on Thursday.
On his decision to set up shop at the Chester House Estate, James said: "It’s a beautiful destination, it has the prestige that comes with it, being such a beautiful setting. It’s centrally located, which is great, and it’s such a calm space to work in. The rest of the shops are up on the main courtyard but being down here on my own is really lovely.
“I have big dreams that this is somewhere people would travel quite far to. I want people, when they arrive, to know that they’re somewhere beautiful."
Avery James specialises in bridal gowns and other evening wear, crafting made-to-measure garments or making alterations, as James believes that having a piece specifically designed for the wearer is a ‘truly magical’ experience.
The launch was attended by family and friends, with refreshments and a local singer also making up the day.
James added: “My background as a hairdresser was about making people look and feel great, and making dresses is an extension of that.
“There’s something about seeing someone put on something that’s unique and fits them perfectly.”
Avery James is a combination of both the owner’s name, and his niece’s name. James was inspired to give that title to the company after her as he was thinking about ‘her future, the defining moments in her life and the garments that would represent them.’
