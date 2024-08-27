Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an appeal for information after an 11-year-old boy was bitten on the chin in Highfield Road, Rushden.

Between 10.50am and 11am on Friday (August 23), the boy was walking through an alleyway between Highfield Road and the recreation ground in Rushden when he saw a medium-sized white dog which was running loose.

As he bent down towards it, the dog bit him on the chin causing a serious injury which required facial surgery.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner and are appealing for anyone who has seen the dog in the recreation ground or near to the children’s play park to get in touch.

Police are investigating the incident which happened on Friday, August 23

“Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Quote incident number 24000503960 when providing any information.