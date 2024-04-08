Rushden dirt bike riders punched male motorist in confrontation after swerving into his path
A Rushden motorist was punched in the face and had his car damaged by a gang of dirt bike riders on Saturday (April 6) after they swerved into his path.
The man had been forced to swerve after three dirt bike riders drove ‘erratically’ in front of his car in the incident that took place between 6.15pm and 7pm in Newton Road.
After the motorist got out to confront the trio, he was punched in the face and his car was damaged.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after an assault involving the riders of three dirt bikes in Newton Road, Rushden.
“The incident happened outside Rushden library on Saturday, April 6, between 6.15pm and 7pm, when the riders of three dirt bikes drove erratically in front of a man in his car who had to swerve to avoid a collision.
“The victim then got out of his vehicle to confront the riders however they punched him in the face and damaged his vehicle.”
One of the suspects was wearing a white helmet and riding a white bike, a second one was wearing a black ski mask and black balaclava and riding a green bike, and the third was riding a black bike and wearing a grey jumper and black joggers.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000200895 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.