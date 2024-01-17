Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden fire crews have been continuing to carry out engagement work in their local community with a visit to a temple.

Firefighters from the station visited the Wat Pa Buddharam Buddhist temple in Irchester this month to carry out a fire safety visit.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service will regularly carry out fire safety visits not just at domestic properties for residents, but with community groups and organisations to help increase safety awareness.

The Rushden fire crew visiting the temple in Irchester earlier this month

The crew handed out fire safety advice and also familiarised themselves with the building so they can react quickly and efficiently should they ever be called to an emergency incident there.

They also spent time talking to the temple’s leaders and learning more about the Buddhist culture.