Rushden crew promote fire safety at visit to Irchester temple

The crew regularly pay visits to local community groups
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:35 GMT
Rushden fire crews have been continuing to carry out engagement work in their local community with a visit to a temple.

Firefighters from the station visited the Wat Pa Buddharam Buddhist temple in Irchester this month to carry out a fire safety visit.

Crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service will regularly carry out fire safety visits not just at domestic properties for residents, but with community groups and organisations to help increase safety awareness.

The Rushden fire crew visiting the temple in Irchester earlier this monthThe Rushden fire crew visiting the temple in Irchester earlier this month
The Rushden fire crew visiting the temple in Irchester earlier this month

The crew handed out fire safety advice and also familiarised themselves with the building so they can react quickly and efficiently should they ever be called to an emergency incident there.

They also spent time talking to the temple’s leaders and learning more about the Buddhist culture.

The Rushden crew regularly pay visits to local community groups, and in November were recognised for the community work area at the annual Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service awards ceremony.

