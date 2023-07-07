Rushden couple's joint weight loss of nearly 16st sees them win top slimming award

A Rushden couple who have turned their lives around by losing 15st 12lb between them have bagged a top slimming award.

The Rushden Saturday Slimming World group at the Masonic Hall celebrated Sarah and Daniel Wilkin’s achievements as part of Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2023 competition.

Sarah, 44, and Daniel, 45, believe supporting one another has been key to their success.

Before and after for Daniel and Sarah Wilkins of Rushden

Sarah, who has lost 5st, said: “When we first joined Slimming World we couldn’t believe how much food we could eat and still lose weight.

"Making small changes to the way we cooked our meals meant we could still enjoy all of our favourites like Marmite Chilli, Sticky Chicken and Carbonara.

“We love sharing our new recipes with family and friends, too – they taste so great and people are always surprised to learn they’re good for them.

"As we’ve lost weight we’ve enjoyed being more active as well, which means we do more together, recently running Race for Life in Milton Keynes as a family, which is something they never thought they could achieve before finding Slimming World.”

It was the couple’s fellow slimmers who voted for them to represent the Rushden Slimming World group in the Couple of the Year 2023 competition.

Daniel, who is 10st 12lbs lighter since joining Slimming World, said: “We’re lucky because as well as the support we had from each other, the rest of the group have also been there for us.

"Every week in our group we swap recipes and if we’ve ever struggled there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we started this journey.

"I don’t think we could have achieved all we have without the support of our consultant Donna and the rest of the Saturday group.”

Donna Dean, who runs the Thursday, Friday and Saturday Slimming World groups in Rushden, said: “Sarah and Daniel are living proof that slimmers are more successful when they lose weight together and get support and motivation from others.

"Seeing Sarah and Daniel’s weight come down week after week has been a joy.

"They’re a real inspiration to the rest of the group, including me.”

To find out more about Slimming World, visit the Rushden Slimming World group at the Masonic Hall every Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning or call Donna on 07736 546580.