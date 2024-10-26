Rushden Christmas lights switch on - where and when Rushden will be illuminated in time for the festive season
From midday, people can enjoy activities such as food stalls, local traders and more before the lights are turned on at 4.30pm in the High Street.
Organised by the town council, the event hopes to get people in the Christmas mood by providing festive entertainment suitable for all ages, just one day before the beginning of December.
A town council spokesman said: “Get ready to kick off the festive season in style at the Rushden Christmas lights switch-on. Join us for a magical evening filled with festive fun, entertainment, and cheer for the whole family.”
The day wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from the man himself, so the event will also include Santa’s Grotto for children to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes. There will also be live reindeer, though the presence of Rudolph is yet to be confirmed.
Also making a special appearance is Titan the Robot, which has made appearances on the likes of Britain’s Got Talent, Big Brother, and And and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.
In Rushden at the lights switch-on, organisers say he will deliver ‘a show-stopping performance you won't want to miss.’
