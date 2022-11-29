Rushden Christmas lights in photos: Town residents join together to welcome the festive season
Santa and his real reindeer proved as popular as ever
Residents were given the opportunity to attend the annual switching on of the Christmas lights in Rushden’s High Street, decorating the centre with festive cheer as the holiday season fast approaches.
A handful of activities were enjoyed by all, including a Snow Lion and Bubble Lady as well as more conventional celebrations like fun fair rides and carols around the Christmas tree with the Salvation Army.
Crowds of people gathered at 4.30pm as town mayor Cllr Adrian Winkle switched on the impressive Christmas light displays to formally declare the start of the Christmas period in Rushden town centre.
A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "The event was very well attended and a fantastic day was had by all. Thank you to all who came. We lit up Rushden."