Santa and his real reindeer proved as popular as ever

Residents were given the opportunity to attend the annual switching on of the Christmas lights in Rushden’s High Street, decorating the centre with festive cheer as the holiday season fast approaches.

A handful of activities were enjoyed by all, including a Snow Lion and Bubble Lady as well as more conventional celebrations like fun fair rides and carols around the Christmas tree with the Salvation Army.

Crowds of people gathered at 4.30pm as town mayor Cllr Adrian Winkle switched on the impressive Christmas light displays to formally declare the start of the Christmas period in Rushden town centre.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "The event was very well attended and a fantastic day was had by all. Thank you to all who came. We lit up Rushden."

1. Rushden Crowds join festivities on High Street Locals flocked to the High Street to enjoy the festivities Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

2. Santa was the guest of honour Christmas wouldn't be the same without Santa Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

3. The Christmas Tree was at the heart of the event Carols were sung around the Christmas Tree Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales

4. Fun fair rides were available to all The weather stayed dry and mild throughout as the community came together to watch the events unfold Photo: Rushden Town Council Photo Sales