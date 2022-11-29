News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rushden Christmas lights in photos: Town residents join together to welcome the festive season

Santa and his real reindeer proved as popular as ever

By William Carter
15 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:40am

Residents were given the opportunity to attend the annual switching on of the Christmas lights in Rushden’s High Street, decorating the centre with festive cheer as the holiday season fast approaches.

A handful of activities were enjoyed by all, including a Snow Lion and Bubble Lady as well as more conventional celebrations like fun fair rides and carols around the Christmas tree with the Salvation Army.

Crowds of people gathered at 4.30pm as town mayor Cllr Adrian Winkle switched on the impressive Christmas light displays to formally declare the start of the Christmas period in Rushden town centre.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "The event was very well attended and a fantastic day was had by all. Thank you to all who came. We lit up Rushden."

1. Rushden Crowds join festivities on High Street

Locals flocked to the High Street to enjoy the festivities

Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales

2. Santa was the guest of honour

Christmas wouldn't be the same without Santa

Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales

3. The Christmas Tree was at the heart of the event

Carols were sung around the Christmas Tree

Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales

4. Fun fair rides were available to all

The weather stayed dry and mild throughout as the community came together to watch the events unfold

Photo: Rushden Town Council

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
RushdenResidents