Rushden charity's Christmas gift appeal for Afghan refugee children

Staff sort the gift bags

Thirty-six Afghan refugee children will receive Christmas gift bags after a successful appeal organised by a Rushden charity.

The Bright Horizons Foundation for Children set up a donation station at their Rushden office earlier this month.

And donations came flooding in with books, stationery, art supplies, craft activities, games, puzzles, cuddly toys and fidget toys all given for the children.

A 'brightening lives' activity was then completed by staff members at the office last week to sort the gifts into bags according to age and suitability.

The gift bags will be delivered later this week.

Tracy Wilkes-Green, foundation manager, said: “We would like to thank all of the Bright Horizons employees who donated and volunteered to make this possible.

"We are delighted to be making a difference to these children and demonstrating that we care about them."