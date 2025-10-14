Rushden charity shop to close for good after Cancer Research announces 88 closures across UK

Cancer Research UK in Rushden’s High Street will close its doors for good before May 2026, with the charity set to shutter dozens of shops as it looks to avoid becoming ‘financially unstable.’

The charity announced yesterday (October 13) that it would be giving up 88 of its town centre shops in the UK by May 2026 in an effort to ‘remain resilient and focused on the future.’

Rushden’s branch at 22 High Street is the only shop in Northamptonshire on the list of confirmed closures.

Rushden's Cancer Research shop is on the list of closures announced by the charity

Julie Byard, director of trading at Cancer Research UK, said: “We are deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers and customers who have supported the Rushden shop over the years.

"Their dedication and generosity have helped fund vital cancer research and made a real difference to people affected by cancer.

"We know the news will be difficult, and we want to thank everyone for the incredible contribution they’ve made to our mission.

“Like many high street retailers, we’re facing rising costs and changing shopping habits. To continue funding life-saving research at the scale that’s needed, we need to change.

“The decision to close the Rushden shop is part of a change to our retail chain – one that will help ensure we maximise the money we raise for life-saving cancer research.

"If we don’t act now, many of our shops are likely to become financially unsustainable over the next five years.”

The plan for Cancer Research UK is to maintain around 320 high-performing shops and open 12 new out-of-town ‘superstores’ by 2028. A further 100 shops are expected to shut by April 2027.

After the closure of the Rushden branch, the closest Cancer Research shops will be Kettering’s High Street (12 miles) and The Parade in Northampton (16 miles).

Julie Byard added: “The decision is not a reflection of the outstanding work of our local teams. It’s a necessary step to ensure Cancer Research UK remains resilient and focused on the future.

"We are working closely with everyone impacted and will support them through this change.

“While the Rushden shop may be closing, our commitment to beating cancer together remains stronger than ever.”