Rushden charity's dance contest raises more than £12,000

A dance contest raised an amazing £12,420 for Rushden charity Serve.

Serve Goes Dancing saw eight novice dancers take to the floor with their dance partners at The Goods Shed on Friday (October 25) after more than two months of hard work in rehearsals.

In doing so they raised more than £4,000 more than last year's total effort for Serve, a charity which has been helping vulnerable people be independent in their own homes across East Northamptonshire since the 1980s.

Jenny Standen from Serve said: "A huge thank you goes out to all of our 16 dancers, the Serve Movement to Music group and Michelle Gibbs Tap Dances.

"They all put on a fabulous show.

"We are pleased to announce that with all the money raised on the night and the dancers' individual sponsorship Serve Goes Dancing raised more than £12,420 this year, which is more than £4,000 more than last year.

"All of this money will go to support our wellbeing activities for older people in the community. Thank you to our sponsors Wilson Browne and to Liz Brown for her tireless dedication with the dance training in the run up to the night."

The Spirit of Serve award went to Graham Ellson for exceptional dedication in supporting his celebrity partner in her fundraising efforts, rehearsing until 10pm throughout the week and still getting up for work at 2.30am repeatedly.

The Best Showdance Award went to Julie Unwin who, in her off-stage life, is a independent singing teacher. She danced with her partner Shaun Tate who returned for his second year as a professional dancer.

The Best Overall Dancer went to Chris Reading who was representing Towergate Insurance and Wellingborough Golf Club. He and his partner Jane did a quality quickstep, an amazing Argentine tango and dazzled with a funky take on the Charleston for their showdance.