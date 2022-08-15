Rushden car megastore donates cash to support local good causes

Community causes will benefit from a windfall of hundreds of pounds donated by Croyland Car Megastore to the Rotary Club of Rushden.
The Rushden dealership presented the donation of £1,500 twhich will be distributed in the area.
Funds will help the Rotary Club of Rushden to carry on actively supporting the Rushden Foodbank that supports those in need in the town.
Mark Swindells, general manager at Croyland Car Megastore, said: “Croyland is thrilled to once again support many members of the community with this charity collaboration donation made in conjunction with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
“Croyland cares about our community and this latest cash boost demonstrates how much we continue to support all the local good work that goes on to help families and people in the area. This is the second time we have collectively been able to make a significant donation to the community and is one of the many ways we continue to support numerous local causes, clubs and charities in our area.”
Rotary Club of Rushden treasurer Mark Darnell and president, John Curson, thanked the Croyland team for their generous support.
John said: “We are pleased to continue to be associated with the community-minded Enterprise and Croyland Car Megastore, and thank them for their generous donation of £1,500 to the Rotary Club of Rushden.
“The club have been actively supporting the Rushden Foodbank – Encompass Charity – over the past few years, which provides essential support to those in need in the town. It is intended that the donation will be used to provide more support for their ongoing requirements in the near future.”