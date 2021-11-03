Rushden car dealer takes top spot at motor awards

AutoProtect southern zone director Adam Head with Croyland Car Megastore General Manager Mark Swindells (pictured centre) being presented with one of three Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards at the ceremony with celebrity host Mark Durden-Smith, pictured right.

Staff at a Rushden car dealership are celebrating winning a hat-trick of prestigious accolades at the Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards 2021.

Croyland Car Megastore in Rushden took pole position at the national awards ceremony, where the company was recognised for its outstanding customer service and community support.

The dealers scooped a succession of awards including Car Supermarket of the Year, Independent Community Dealer of the Year and the UK Independent Dealer Customer Care Award.

Croyland were also highly commended in the UK Independent Dealer of the Year Award category.

Mark Swindells, Croyland Car Megastore general manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won so many awards at this prestigious event, it is an amazing achievement.

“It is fantastic to have received recognition for our excellent customer care and community support, which is so important to us as a business. This is the second time we have won the coveted Community Dealer of the Year Award and demonstrates the vital support Croyland continues to provide so many local good causes, clubs, and charities.

“I was extremely proud to be able to take to the stage to receive these awards on behalf of Croyland and our incredible team.”

Croyland were repeatedly recognised at the glittering awards ceremony staged at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry and walked away with the most awards on the night.