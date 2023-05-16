News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Rushden cannabis factory raided by police - teenager arrested

The raid took place yesterday (Monday) morning

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th May 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:51 BST

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis following police raids in Rushden yesterday (Monday, May 15).

Officers from the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a commercial address in the town’s High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 780 cannabis plants in various states of growth, were found after tip-offs from the public to neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public about the former shop.

Police file picturePolice file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Leigh Francoise Goodwin, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.

“This is another prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to tackle the issues affecting their local communities and I would urge anyone concerned to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in cultivating the Class B drug and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.