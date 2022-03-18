Rushden candle-lit vigil to show support for Ukraine

Rushden residents united at a candle-lit vigil to show their support for and solidarity with people suffering in the Ukraine conflict.

At the candle-lit vigil organised by Rushden Town Council, members of the community gathered at the garden of remembrance on Tuesday (March 15).

The event was held at Rushden Cenotaph where the Ukrainian flag was flying at full mast and those attending placed candles in the garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People at the vigil for Ukraine

Leading the speeches and prayers were mayor of Rushden, Cllr Melanie Coleman, civil celebrant Sue Homer and Rev Dr Linnet Smith.

Cllr Coleman said: "Like many people throughout the world, I am struggling to come to terms with the atrocities going on in Ukraine, a proud nation having to fight for its country and endure families being torn apart.

“Uniting at the Cenotaph with the local community was very emotional for all, everyone wants to do something to show their support and many have donated to local collections that have been setup by businesses and community groups across the town.

“Rushden Stands with Ukraine and we pray for the end of this horrific war.”

Mayor of Rushden Melanie Coleman

Ways to help those affected by the war in Ukraine have been listed by Rushden Town Council:

• Donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal - The UK Government matched, pound-for-pound, £25m of public donations to this appeal. https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

• Homes for Ukraine -The Government has launched a sponsorship scheme, Homes for Ukraine, to make sure that Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes have a route to safety. The scheme will match people, charities, businesses and community groups to Ukrainians who do not have family ties to the UK.https://homesforukraine.campaign.gov.uk/

• Rushden business Acumen+ Professional Accountancy Services are organising transport to take a collection of goods over Poland. The collection will take place in ACUMEN+ accounting office: 8A Church Street, Rushden NN10 9YT.

The vigil in Rushden was candle-lit