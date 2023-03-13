Rushden voters will be able to have their say at the polls on Thursday, March 23, for two council seats – one at the unitary authority and the other for the town council.

The by-elections were triggered following the death of Conservative member Cllr David Jenney in December last year.

Voters living in the North Northants Council (NNC) Rushden South ward and the Rushden Town Council (RTC) Bates ward areas have been called to the polls.

The by-election takes place on March 23

The candidates standing for the NNC seat for Rushden South are:

- Chris Ashton, Labour Party

- Cassandra Avery, Liberal Democrat

- Melanie Coleman, Conservative Party

- Dave Merlane, Breakthrough Party

- Will Morris, Green Party

The candidates for RTC Rushden Bates ward are:

- Chris Ashton, Labour Party

- King Lawal, Conservative Party

- Dave Merlane, Breakthrough Party

- Liam Wilson, Liberal Democrat

Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, polling station voters are being encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot paper for their own safety. Single-use pens will be provided to those that do not bring a pen.

The polling stations for are:

Heritage Chapel and Halls, Park Road, Rushden, NN10 0RW

The John White Golf Club, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0SA

Independent Wesleyan Church Hall, Queen Street, Rushden, NN10 0AA

Rushden and Higham United FC, Hayden Road, Rushden, NN10 0HX

Polling stations will open at 7am on Thursday, March 23. Doors close at 10pm. The count will take place at NNC’s Bowling Green Road offices in Kettering.

