Rushden Escape Rooms debuted a new game this weekend, as the arrival of new room Retro has people try to solve a fresh puzzle at the Newton Road attraction.

Ruth Curtis, owner of Rushden Escape Rooms, is excited by the latest addition.

She said: “I hadn't played the room until I got to be the first player in four years last night while we were testing it in preparation for opening day, this has just ignited my excitement for the room!

Rushden Escape Rooms' new attraction is based on retro gaming

"It is very immersive and as the story says - you do actually feel like you have been sucked inside the console.

"It's a fun room and a fantastic addition to the rooms we already have here.”

The experience was provided by Thinking Outside the Box, another business based in Peterborough, but since the company lost its premises the room has remained in storage.

The Rushden location has brought it back and now has a two-year lease on the room.

The new Retro room can accommodate anywhere from 2 to 6 players

Since Saturday, October 14 it has been open to the public, with people responding well. Opening day was sold out, and Sunday proved popular, too, with eager escapees filing in to see if they can solve the elaborate puzzle inside the allotted 60-minute time limit.