Rushden business launches new 'immersive' gaming-inspired escape room as first weekend proves popular
Rushden Escape Rooms debuted a new game this weekend, as the arrival of new room Retro has people try to solve a fresh puzzle at the Newton Road attraction.
Ruth Curtis, owner of Rushden Escape Rooms, is excited by the latest addition.
She said: “I hadn't played the room until I got to be the first player in four years last night while we were testing it in preparation for opening day, this has just ignited my excitement for the room!
"It is very immersive and as the story says - you do actually feel like you have been sucked inside the console.
"It's a fun room and a fantastic addition to the rooms we already have here.”
The experience was provided by Thinking Outside the Box, another business based in Peterborough, but since the company lost its premises the room has remained in storage.
The Rushden location has brought it back and now has a two-year lease on the room.
Since Saturday, October 14 it has been open to the public, with people responding well. Opening day was sold out, and Sunday proved popular, too, with eager escapees filing in to see if they can solve the elaborate puzzle inside the allotted 60-minute time limit.
Ruth and her partner, Michael took over ownership of the business that was formerly called Esc Rushden on August 1, preserving other puzzles including Teacher’s Revenge and Guardians of the Gallery. The latter was nominated in 2021 for a Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Award (TERPECA), which gives recognition to the best escape rooms in the world.