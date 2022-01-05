Rushden bleed box installed as anti knife crime campaign continues
Off the Streets NN team against knife crime were formed in response to the fatal stabbing of Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough
A potentially life-saving bleed box has been installed near Rushden High Street by a community-led anti knife crime group and the town council.
Rushden Town Council has been working with ‘Off The Streets NN’, a local anti knife crime group, to help find suitable locations for several emergency bleed control kits that can be used to provide emergency aid to treat patients injured in a serious violent crime.
The first bleed box in Rushden has been installed in the walkway that leads from the High Street to Orchard Place car park.
Inside the box are gloves, bandages and a tourniquet that can only be accessed with a code given by emergency services when someone phones 999.
As well as visiting local schools, the group are hosting a public training session on January 29, 2022, from 2pm until 4pm at Rock Street Community Centre in Wellingborough.
The boxes were purchased from fundraising efforts made by the ‘Off The Streets NN’ group and they plan to install several more within Rushden and Northamptonshire.