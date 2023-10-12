Rushden barber's grand opening this weekend with cake, prosecco and a raffle in support of Dementia UK
The Collective in Rushden’s High Street will celebrate its official opening this weekend as it brings a new option for those looking for a cost-effective trim.
An establishment comprised of self-employed beauticians, barbers and aestheticians, The Collective (formerly Beyond Beautiful) is covering all bases, and offers a wide range of services, including brow tints, scalp therapy and waxing services, all under one roof.
The barber’s side of the business has added another option, and has already proven to be a success among locals, bringing in qualified, independent hair stylists to make the business more diverse moving forward.
Lucy Platt, a barber at The Collective said: "We’re very, very busy, and stacked out on the weekends.
"We wanted to liven up Rushden again and bring more to Rushden.
"There’s nothing really like it in the town.”
The store, which occupies the unit that was previously Lloyds Bank in Rushden’s High Street, opened its doors to the public in June, but this weekend will invite the public to its formal opening event, promising refreshments and attractions.
Those who attend will gain free entry into the raffle, and goody bags from Neal's Yard will be given to the first 10 people who visit, as well as cake and prosecco for attendees, also.
The opening will be in support of Dementia UK, a charity that provides specialist support for those who are assisting those with the degenerative disease, and was selected by the shop due to it being close to the hearts of those at The Collective.