Time Waits for No One, will be released in March

Mick's new book will be released on Wednesday, March 6

A Rushden author who has had five books published since 2020 is set to see a sixth go on sale in March.

M W Arnold, known to his friends and family as Mick, wrote the Broken Wings series, set around the Air Transport Auxiliary service during the Second World War.

The fifth book in this series, Time Waits for No One, will be released on Wednesday, March 6.

M W Arnold

Those familiar with the Broken Wings series will know that the books feature four female pilots as the main characters who often get caught up in mystery.

In the new one, a Nazi spy ring and one too many near misses whilst delivering fighters threatens the very existence of the ATA Mystery Club.

Read the blurb here:

‘It's April 1944, England is preparing to take the war back into Europe and the girls of the Air Transport Auxiliary Mystery Club become mixed up in a desperate fight to save a dear friend from forces who would threaten the very existence of the country.

‘The girls find solace in their deep friendship, even though the presence of a Nazi spy ring threatens their essential war work and their very lives.

‘Can love blossom through a fortunate meeting, and will they survive a period where life seems determined to put them in mortal danger? The girls find the strength to battle through all the war throws at them, whilst still keeping a stiff upper lip, a witty repartee, and unbreakable spirit.’

Mick said: “The new one has got proper German spies in it. We’re all around D-Day, that’s coming up fast on the horizon at the moment, so they’re getting involved in that and everything goes on behind the scenes as well.

“They’re having their usual quiet routines…”

Despite being a part of a series, all the books can be read as a standalone.

Mick also brought out another wartime book last year set around a branch of the Women’s Land Army that worked in Britain's forests called ‘The Lumberjills’, which he does plan to release a sequel for.

Mick said: “I keep on getting asked about The Lumberjills and I can’t leave that one alone for much longer without another coming out.”