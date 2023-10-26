News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Rushden Asda worker's 'beautiful act of kindness' sees him nominated for service superstar award

The boy’s parents were ‘shocked and overwhelmed’ by the gesture
By William Carter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A worker at Asda in Rushden has been put forward for an award after his good deed made a young boy’s day.

Topher Watts, an employee of the Washbrook Road store, gave a young boy a display balloon after noticing he was upset while shopping with his parents.

The boy’s mum took to social media to praise him.

A colleague has nominated Topher for a company award after his good deedA colleague has nominated Topher for a company award after his good deed
A colleague has nominated Topher for a company award after his good deed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "My son saw the display balloons at the front and wanted one.

"We told him he couldn’t have those as they were for display, and being only one year old he obviously got upset and started to have a bit of a cry.

"One of the workers called Topher then found my husband in the aisle and gave him a balloon for my son after seeing how my son was upset.

"We were truly shocked and overwhelmed with how kind he was and this beautiful act of kindness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you so much to Topher, he’s honestly is such a credit to Asda and such a lovely human being.”

Customer service manager, Lisa, nominated Topher for an Asda service superstar award for his deed.

She added: "This is just the sort of thing that Topher would do.

"He's a very kind person and we are forever getting compliments about him."