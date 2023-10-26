Rushden Asda worker's 'beautiful act of kindness' sees him nominated for service superstar award
A worker at Asda in Rushden has been put forward for an award after his good deed made a young boy’s day.
Topher Watts, an employee of the Washbrook Road store, gave a young boy a display balloon after noticing he was upset while shopping with his parents.
The boy’s mum took to social media to praise him.
She said: "My son saw the display balloons at the front and wanted one.
"We told him he couldn’t have those as they were for display, and being only one year old he obviously got upset and started to have a bit of a cry.
"One of the workers called Topher then found my husband in the aisle and gave him a balloon for my son after seeing how my son was upset.
"We were truly shocked and overwhelmed with how kind he was and this beautiful act of kindness.
"Thank you so much to Topher, he’s honestly is such a credit to Asda and such a lovely human being.”
Customer service manager, Lisa, nominated Topher for an Asda service superstar award for his deed.
She added: "This is just the sort of thing that Topher would do.
"He's a very kind person and we are forever getting compliments about him."