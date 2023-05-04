News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Rushden Asda worker Wayne's 'excellent customer service' sees him nominated for award

He has been nominated for a service superstar award

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th May 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:34 BST

A Rushden Asda worker has been put forward for an award in recognition of his excellent customer service.

Wayne’s efforts to go above and beyond to help a customer saw him nominated for the supermarket’s service superstar award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was recently featured on Asda’s Facebook page, with the following message: “Well done to Wayne from our Rushden store who went out of his way to help one of our older customers when they bought a new TV.

Wayne from Rushden AsdaWayne from Rushden Asda
Wayne from Rushden Asda
Most Popular

"Not only did Wayne offer advice, he also delivered the TV to the gentleman's house in his car after his shift ended, set it all up for him and put it on his wall.”

Wayne has been nominated for an Asda service superstar award for his excellent customer service by the store's food hall trading manager Damon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the post concluded with Damon saying: "Thank you Wayne for going above and beyond for this extremely happy customer."

Related topics:ASDARushdenFacebook