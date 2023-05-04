Rushden Asda worker Wayne's 'excellent customer service' sees him nominated for award

A Rushden Asda worker has been put forward for an award in recognition of his excellent customer service.

Wayne’s efforts to go above and beyond to help a customer saw him nominated for the supermarket’s service superstar award.

He was recently featured on Asda’s Facebook page, with the following message: “Well done to Wayne from our Rushden store who went out of his way to help one of our older customers when they bought a new TV.

"Not only did Wayne offer advice, he also delivered the TV to the gentleman's house in his car after his shift ended, set it all up for him and put it on his wall.”

Wayne has been nominated for an Asda service superstar award for his excellent customer service by the store's food hall trading manager Damon.

