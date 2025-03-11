Rushden artisan market in honour of St George's Day to return to town centre in 2025
The event will be the third of its kind, with the 2024 artisan market attended by stalls from the likes of Happy Mondays Coffee, The Moulton Handmade Company and The Crafty Noo, and this year’s event will hope to foster a sense of community, too, by once again taking place in the High Street three days after the big day.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “We have a variety of stalls including handcrafted goods, unusual gifts and of course delicious artisan food. St George will be making an appearance after his busy day of dragon slaying on April 23.
“Please join us to support our fantastic local High Street traders and the artisan stall holders.”
More information, can be found by contacting Rushden Town Council at [email protected] or call 01933316216.