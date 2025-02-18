Rushden arson attack leaves car port and vehicle damaged
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of arson in Highgrove Court, Rushden.
The incident happened on Friday, February 14, between 3pm and 3.15pm.
A fire was set inside a car port under a block of flats, which damaged a nearby car.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Due to the time of day, officers believe that there could have been people around who may have witnessed the incident.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000091121 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”