Rushden Armed Forces Parade Day to honour military community

Armed Forces Day in 2018 saw the parade march through the town

Rushden’s military community will parade through the town, for the first time since the Covid pandemic, to mark Armed Forces Day and the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Sea, Army and Air Cadets will be joined by service personnel, including reservists and veterans, members of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion and emergency services.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, parade organisers will welcome a Falklands Island Government UK representative to the parade.

Armed Forces Day will mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War

Armed Forces Day Parade committee member Jake Baker, a retired Army officer, said: “Watching our regular and reservist personnel, veterans, cadets and other youth organisations proudly marching through the town will be a spectacle to enjoy.

"Only a few weeks after Platinum Jubilee celebrations, this will top this month off as one to remember. We are also commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.”

Leading the parade will be the RAF Air Cadets’ band with vintage military vehicles bringing up the rear.

Mr Baker said: “The salute will be taken by a Deputy Lord Lieutenant outside the station, on John Clark Way, where afterwards there will be stalls and displays, a fully licensed bar, food, refreshments and entertainment.”

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will arrange a Hurricane to fly past with the time to be announced nearer the day. Rushden Town Band will be performing in the early evening and as well as a disco.

Mr Baker added: “The 2022 Rushden Armed Forces Parade Day Committee and Rushden Town Council, who are very supportive of the town’s military community, are absolutely delighted to welcome Richard Hyslop, the Falklands Island Government UK representative. He has asked if he can attend the parade – this is particularly poignant as this year people up and down the country have been commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

“Mr Hyslop chose to come to Rushden. Some of our town’s Falklands veterans have met him and so too has our former mayor of Rushden, Cllr Melanie Coleman, so he clearly has a fondness for us.”