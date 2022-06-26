Rushden Armed Forces Day parade - picture special

Rushden’s military community has proudly paraded through the town, for the first time since the Covid pandemic, to mark Armed Forces Day and the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Cadets were joined by service personnel, including reservists and veterans, and members of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion, yesterday (Saturday, June 25).

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, veterans from the conflict marched together.

The oldest veteran taking part was 96-year-old Peter Cook from Felmersham who was wearing his medals including the Atlantic Star and Burma Star,awarded for his service during the Second World War.

Falklands veteran Paul Mills from Rushden served in the conflict when a new recruit to the Royal Navy, at the age of 18. He recalled going ashore with six colleagues to take the surrender from 800 Argentinians.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to show their support Armed Forces community and watch the parade headed by two forces veterans on motorbikes followed by the RAF Air Cadet Band –

with vintage military vehicles bringing up the rear.

The Cadet Forces – Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and the Combined Cadet Force – joined the event organised in association with Rushden Town Council, Rushden Royal Naval Association and Rushden Historical Transport Society.

The salute was taken by Brigadier David Russell-Parsons, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, who was joined by the Mayor of Rushden Cllr Adrian Winkle and chairman of North Northants Council, Cllr Larry Henson.

