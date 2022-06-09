Rushden Armed Forces Day parade marks poignant farewell for family

Commander Pickles at the Rushden Remembrance service in 2021, with Jess

Rushden’s Armed Forces Day will be extra special for one family as they join hundreds to mark the important role played by those who maintain the security of the country.

This year’s event will take on a more personal significance as parade commander for 2022, Royal Navy Commander David Pickles, will be wearing his naval uniform for the last time before retiring.

The Rushden senior naval officer admits it will be a rather ‘poignant’ day as he will also be joined on the parade by daughter Jess, who will be the Standard Bearer for Rushden Sea Cadets in what will be her last parade as a cadet

Aircraft Controllers onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. With Commander Pickles in the centre Credit: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum

Commander Pickles said: “As a local lad, it’s a huge privilege to have been invited to lead this year’s Armed Forces Day parade through my home town of Rushden. I’m certain that it will be an emotional day for me personally, as I come to the end of an amazing career in the Royal Navy, but I am so pleased that my final day in uniform will be such a memorable occasion, and that I will be able to share that occasion with my daughter.”

Commander Pickles grew up in Rushden where he attended South End Junior School and the Ferrers School, before leaving in September 1991 to join the Royal Navy as an air engineering mechanic.

His 31-year service has seen him working on Sea King helicopters and the Royal Navy Historic Flight, serving two tours during the Balkans Conflict on HMS Invincible and spending 17 months at sea on HMS Ocean.

He will be taking up a role with Babcock Marine Services in July. He will also continue as an active volunteer with Rushden Sea Cadets – he’s been the chairman since 2020 – and is also a member of the Rushden Royal Naval Association and Royal British Legion. Daughter Jess will be leaving the cadets when she turns 18 later this year and hopes to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

Air Engineering Mechanic Pickles shortly after joining the Royal Navy in 1991