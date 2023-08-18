Rushden and Higham United FC is taking steps to develop their youth football provision, hoping to have a positive impact on the local community.

A collaborative effort between ProSports’ sub-division ProGoals and the club based in Hayden Road, training camps have begun for local children during the summer, Christmas, and Easter holidays.

Liam Nicell of ProSports said: “We want to show the community that we are here, we are creating these grass roots teams because there is a need.

The youth training camps over summer have been successful

"We want this to be the heart of the community for grass roots football.

“We are developing vital skills like how to deal with a win or a defeat.

“Providing opportunities for all children, that’s what we are all about.”

Steve Caswell, youth director of football at Rushden and Higham United, has been involved with the club for 11 years, and is eager to see the availability of youth football improve.

Hayden Road, Rushden

He said: “We realised as a club that we took our eyes off the ball.

“The under-18 groups are traditionally the hardest to keep together, now they have something to do and something to engage with.

"We want to be doing a lot more with this, and show that it doesn’t have to just be about the money or abilities.”

The club is wrapping up its four weeks of summer sessions, but will return for one week over Christmas, and a further two weeks at Easter in the hope of giving kids “a purpose and something to be proud of”.

Steve praised those who keep the club operational, and their dedication to making football accessible from grass roots.

When the ‘Play On The Pitch’ sessions at Hayden Road restart in December, they will be available for boys and girls, allowing all local children to develop a love for the beautiful game.

More recently, the club is planning a fun day at the Hayden Road facility on September 24, with football-centric attractions and family-friendly activities, all in the hope of improving the reach of the club to the Rushden community.