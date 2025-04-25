Rushden and Diamonds to mark ‘up and down season’ with pay-what-you-want community day this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushden and Diamonds are set to host a community day at Hayden Road following the team’s final home game of the season on Saturday, April 26.

At 3pm, the final day of the season will see 16th-place AFC Rushden and Diamonds take on Long Eaton United, and on its conclusion the community day will be ‘a celebration’ of the club’s 2024-25 campaign.

The community day is deploying a ‘pay what you want’ model, meaning admission can be free to those wanting to attend.

A spokesman for the club said: “It's been an up and down season on the pitch, but Saturday will be a celebration of the great things we have done on and off the pitch over the course of 2024/25. The Teddy Bear Toss, welcoming armed forces FOC on remembrance weekend and a spine-tingling 2-minute silence, charity initiatives and of course, some memorable moments on the pitch.

AFC Rushden and Diamonds will take on Long Eaton United at Hayden Road this weekend

“We don't want to just say that we are a community club, we want to truly BE a community club, and we've done our best to do that this season.

"Join the AFC Rushden and Diamonds community one last time this Saturday, and celebrate the end of another season with us.”

Alongside food options including The Food Barn's famous loaded fries, and drinks from the bar (outside bar weather permitting), the club shop will also be open, with reductions of up to 60 per cent.

People are also invited to bring a ball and play on the Hayden Road pitch after the match.