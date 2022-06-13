Rushden alcohol-related disorder led to town centre dispersal order

Police in Rushden say they faced such a level of public disorder from alcohol-fuelled fighting that people were barred from gathering in nine town roads.

After an incident on Friday, June 10, a Section 35 dispersal order was placed on High Street, Duck Street, Church Street, Newton Road, Hayden Road, Short Stocks, Lawton Road, Windsor Road and John Clark Way.

High-visibility patrols were promised by officers who said they would not ‘tolerate’ any disorder.

Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A dispersal order was issued following disorder in the area of John Clark Way in the late evening of Friday, June 10.

“Multiple reports were received of alcohol-related disorder on Friday evening and one man was assaulted in a nearby Cromwell Road pub (King Edward VII), thankfully causing only minor injuries.”

Section 35 orders can authorise the use in a specified place for a specified period of not more than 48 hours, to move people on.

Dispersal orders are used on ‘reasonable grounds’ when powers may prevent members of the public in an area being ‘harassed, alarmed or distressed’ or to prevent crime or disorder.