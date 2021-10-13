Rush-hour crash blocks two lanes on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes
National Highways warns drivers to expect delays until mid-morning
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:39 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 8:48 am
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 southbound from Northampton after a rush-hour crash blocked two lanes on Wednesday morning (October 13).
Reports say lanes two and three at closed and sensors showed traffic crawling for around eight miles at 8.30am, from Newport Pagnell Services back to junction 15.
National Highways says congestion could continue until around 10.30am.