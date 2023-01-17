Runners of all backgrounds will have the opportunity to test themselves this February with the 2023 Welly Trail Race.

Two separate routes are scheduled for February 26, with 10k for casual runners and a gruelling half-marathon for veterans looking for a more substantial challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking a scenic trail around Wellingborough and its surrounding areas, the event will start and finish at The Chester House Estate, a family attraction near Irchester that sits on land that has showed signs of civilisation dating back some 10,000 years.

Chester House will be the start and end point of both races

The Welly Trail Race is in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport, a leading physical activity charity that aims to ‘create the conditions for a more active county’.

While it may seem like a good opportunity to bring the dog along, the event isn’t pet-friendly so participants should leave them at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad