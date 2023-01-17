Running shoes at the ready: Welly Trail Race will be run in February in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport
The run will start and finish at The Chester House Estate
Runners of all backgrounds will have the opportunity to test themselves this February with the 2023 Welly Trail Race.
Two separate routes are scheduled for February 26, with 10k for casual runners and a gruelling half-marathon for veterans looking for a more substantial challenge.
Taking a scenic trail around Wellingborough and its surrounding areas, the event will start and finish at The Chester House Estate, a family attraction near Irchester that sits on land that has showed signs of civilisation dating back some 10,000 years.
The Welly Trail Race is in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport, a leading physical activity charity that aims to ‘create the conditions for a more active county’.
While it may seem like a good opportunity to bring the dog along, the event isn’t pet-friendly so participants should leave them at home.
Places are limited to 200, and first-come first-served tickets costing £10 and £18 respectively are found at https://racesignup.co.uk/nsport.