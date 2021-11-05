Run-down Corby town centre offices to be converted to flats
A changing property landscape means the owner wants to change the spaces into flats
Three vacant office buildings in Corby town centre look set to be converted into flats.
It is proposed that the privately-owned former Corby Radio studies in Corporation Street along with the upper floors of Spencer House and Edinburgh House, owned by Europa Capital and Sovereign Centros, are turned into a total of 21 flats.
The need for town centre offices has waned over recent years and demand has dropped-off even more after many people started to work from home during the pandemic.
Planning rules now allow offices that are to be converted to living accommodation to avoid going through the full planning process by using the 'prior approval' route as long as they have been empty for more than three months.
It is proposed that nine flats would be created at Edinburgh House, eight in the top two floors of Spencer House and four at the unit above Iceland.
Concerns raised by council officers over parking for the Spencer House and developments have been mitigated in the plans by offering new residents a parking permit for the town centre surface parking for a small monthly fee.
The planning applications can be viewed on North Northants Council's website.