Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Oundle school pupil Tom Curry is inspiring the next generation of rugby stars as he prepares to play a starring role in England’s World Cup semi final against South Africa.

Tom will line up in his second World Cup semi final match on Saturday, having played in England’s incredible win against the New Zealand All Blacks in Japan four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the world will be watching Tom in Paris, there will be particular attention on his performance in Oundle, where Tom went to school with his twin brother and fellow international Ben, who missed out on a chance on for selection for the World Cup due to injury.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Curry playing for Oundle School, and for England. Photo: Oundle School and Getty

The pair’s influence has already had a big impact at the school, with Billy Pasco, the school team’s current captain, earning a selection for the England under 18s team that played South Africa earlier this year.

Billy said: “There’s definitely a buzz around the whole school knowing that one of our former pupils is playing. It’s created a brilliant atmosphere in our boarding house as we’ve all piled in together to watch the games.

"Tom has been inspirational as a role model to me and other pupils here, he’s made the pathway to representing England seem possible and that has helped me to push myself and see how far I can go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m currently in the Northampton Saints U18 Academy which if I’m successful, may ultimately lead to a professional contract, which would be amazing. Seeing how relentless Tom is in defence and how he has developed physically has been really motivating for our 1st XV team too, especially as our DNA as a team is to work harder defensively than the opposition and put the pressure on them in attack, playing quickly and making good decisions.

"Seeing that kind of rugby played on a much bigger world stage, with one of our former squad members at the heart of the England team, means a lot.”

Jamie Lennard, Head of Rugby at Oundle School, said following Tom and Ben’s career had been inspiring for pupils – whether they play rugby or not.

Jamie said: “It’s been wonderful to follow the progress of both Tom and Ben on an international stage and for us a school to have been a part of their rugby journey. Having a former pupil playing for England definitely gives these World Cup games a special feel for our current pupils and is deeply inspiring for all our rugby players, both male and female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re proud too that the legacy left by the Curry twins is already being shaped by the next generation, with our current 1st XV captain Billy winning his first England rugby cap against South Africa this summer.”