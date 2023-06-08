The RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch is tackling the cost of living crisis head on by offering support to struggling pet owners with the launch of its new welfare clinic in Rushden.

The branch will open its new clinic at 7 Newton Road on Monday (June 12) and hopes to provide some much needed support to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Twinberrow, marketing assistant for RSPCA Northamptonshire, said: “The cost of living crisis poses one of the biggest threats to animal welfare right now.

RSPCA Northamptonshire is opening an animal welfare clinic in Rushden

"Money worries are pushing even the most loving pet owners into extreme actions, whether that’s foregoing food for themselves so they can feed their pet or making the heartbreaking decision to relinquish, or even in some cases abandon, their beloved pet.

“In May this year alone, the RSPCA received 1,822 reports about abandonments - up from 1,609 for the same month last year - a rise of more than 13 per cent.

"This is one of the many reasons why we decided to launch our new welfare clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to help those who are struggling and prevent people resorting to extreme actions or struggling alone.

RSPCA Northamptonshire is opening an animal welfare clinic in Rushden

“The clinic will be run by veterinary nurses who can offer lots of fantastic advice and support.”

The welfare clinic will run twice a week with two sessions: one between 10.30am and 12:30pm and another from 2pm to 4pm.

The clinic will be offering a range of services including:

- Low cost microchipping at just £5 for dogs, cats and rabbits

RSPCA Northamptonshire is opening an animal welfare clinic in Rushden

- Free nail clipping

- Free dental checks and advice

- Free weight checks and advice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Free in-person or online vaccination, neutering, flea, and worming advice

- Free advice for geriatric pets

- Free advice on pet rehoming

- Compassionate planning and free advice for end of life care

The clinic also hopes to help local people comply with a forthcoming change in legislation about the mandatory microchipping of cats.

Jessica said: “We are also very aware that there is only one year to go before the new mandatory cat microchipping laws come into effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we are keen to support new and existing cat owners with low cost microchipping so they don’t fall foul of the law and face a big fine when money is already so tight.

“The new laws come into force across England as of 10 June next year, so we do urge anyone who is worried about the cost of microchipping to come and see us at the clinic and see how we can help.”

The new clinic will be appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 01604 881317, emailing [email protected] or by completing an online registration.

Pet owners can find a range of practical help and advice on the RSPCA’s dedicated cost of living hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad