RSPCA investigation launched after three hedgehogs found dead in bag in Corby

RSPCA officers have launched an investigation after the bodies of three hedgehogs with suspicious injuries were found in a bag in a Corby woodland.

The three adult hedgehogs were found by a member of the public on Thursday August 7, inside a carrier bag on a footpath that runs behind the houses on Coldermeadow Avenue.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Frost was called to the incident and took the bodies of the animals to a vet for examination.

The vet found that one male hedgehog had a puncture wound to their head, another male had an injury to their mouth.

Rebecca said: “The circumstances in which these hedgehogs were found is suspicious - all three had blood around their mouth and face area - but otherwise appeared to be in good health prior to their death.

“We are concerned as to how these hedgehogs came to die and we are appealing for anyone who may have any information which can help our investigation to contact the RSPCA Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 1598848.”

The incident comes as the animal welfare charity released new statistics as part of its ‘Summer Cruelty Campaign’ showing June, July and August as peak times for animal cruelty reports.

In summer 2024, across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887 the year before - showing an increase by a third.

For more information about the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal go to rspca.org.uk/endcruelty.