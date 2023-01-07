The snake was found inside an abandoned vivarium

The RSCPA has appealed for information after a dead snake was dumped in a Kettering street ‘like a piece of rubbish’.

The corn snake – believed to be about five-years-old – was found in an abandoned vivarium on the side of the road in Crown Street on Tuesday (January 3).

Kettering woman Selina Radford made the discovery and had a gut feeling about what was inside the enclosure after spotting it.

The 29-year-old, who herself owns a baby corn snake, was left heartbroken after finding the dead reptile and branded the person who dumped it a ‘sicko’.

She said: "It’s disgusting to treat an animal like it’s a piece of rubbish.

"At one point it was looked after. It had a hide and water so I just don’t understand how someone can dump it in the street.”

Selina believes the snake was already dead when it was dumped, adding that it would have made an escape if it was alive.

She said: "It was heartbreaking to see. They (the owner) could have put it in a box and put it in a bin but instead they dumped it in the street.

"The glass had come off so it looks like the viv was literally chucked. It even had beer cans inside it.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It is heartbreaking to hear what has happened to this poor snake.

“We would ask if anyone has any information regarding the snake to contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“Sadly it is not unusual for the RSPCA to be called to collect snakes that appear to have been abandoned. This can be because people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when purchasing them.”

The spokesman urged prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs long-term.