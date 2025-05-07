RS Corby signs Armed Forces covenant to support ex-military personnel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RS Corby has signed the Armed Forces covenant to support ex-military personnel by providing employment opportunities, and supporting veterans, reservists and their families.

The Birchington Road-based company is one of the town's biggest employers and the pledge will enable a workplace culture which acknowledges and appreciates the ‘invaluable skills and experiences’ brought by veterans and reservists.

By signing the covenant, RS joins a growing list of organisations that have publicly committed to upholding the values of ‘fairness, respect and opportunity’ for those who have served in the military.

This includes offering flexible working arrangements, training and development and ensuring a supportive environment for service members transitioning to civilian careers.

(l-r) Members of the Armed Forces join colleagues at RS in Corby to sign the covenant. Gary Wilson, RS, Captain Richard Griffin, Major Lauren Rose, Air Vice Marshal White CB DL, Greg Sharp, RS, Paul Gladwin, RS and Ian Pritchard, RS /RS

Greg Sharp, head of product and supplier management for the UK&I at RS, said: “RS is an inclusive employer. Those who serve in the Armed Forces should face no disadvantage compared to other citizens in the provision of public and commercial services.

“Veterans hold vital and needed skills, like teamwork, leadership, planning, time management, communication, specialist knowledge and problem solving.

“By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, RS demonstrates its commitment to support the Armed Forces community, and this provides RS with the opportunity to be recognised by the Employer Recognition Scheme award.”

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the year ended March 31, 2024 reported revenue of £2,942m.