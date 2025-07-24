Royal visit for Wellingborough Hindu association as Mandir celebrates King's Award success

Wellingborough District Hindu Association (WDHA) recently held an audience with Princess Anne, a ‘special day’ for the organisation celebrating receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

HRH Princess Anne attended the Highfield Road Mandir on July 17 alongside the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson.

They experienced traditional Hindu customs including a garland ceremony and met volunteers from various WDHA groups before presenting the award.

A WDHA spokesman said: "This visit marked a special day for the organisation as it celebrated its achievements and ongoing service to the community.

The King's Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK

“The success of WDHA is centred around the willingness of the community to offer their professional skills and time through voluntary support, from trusteeship, fundraising, accounting, educational initiatives, community outreach, celebrating religious and cultural events to social and health care programmes, aimed at benefitting the whole community.

"Volunteers are an integral part of our success and this award is in recognition of the valuable contribution made by volunteers over the last 50 years.”

HRH Princess Anne unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion

The association began in the early 1970s, when a group of volunteers bought a building with funds from the community and volunteers.

In the years since, it has served the community in Wellingborough and across Northamptonshire by hosting numerous religious, community engagement events, educational and sports programmes for children, families and local schools.

The Royal visit concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion and the presentation of the King’s Award.