Royal British Legion honours 'dedicated' Rushden Poppy Appeal volunteer for 50 years service

A Rushden great-grandmother has been honoured in her hometown by The Royal British Legion for her dedicated service to the annual Poppy Appeal.

Megan Graham first volunteered to sell poppies through her church – TOC H – in 1967, first as collector of donations and later with husband Harry, becoming the heart of the appeal.

At a ceremony at Rushden Hall Megan was presented with a Poppy Gold Award, certificate and special badge in recognition of her work by Northants Deputy Lieutenant Dominic Goble.

Megan Graham with her Gold British Legion award for more than 50 years service/National World

He said: "It's an absolute privilege to present this. For somebody to be so dedicated for so long is marvellous. How important it is for contributing that really matters to Britain."

Daughter Yvonne Adams attended the ceremony honouring her mother and paid tribute to the 91-year-old’s selfless service.

She said: "I'm very very proud of my lovely mum to get this recognition. This is her moment. It's a very special occasion to treasure."

Guests heard a citation from the Royal British Legion (RBL) Rushden branch, that revealed it was Megan, not Harry – a former branch chairman – who was first involved with the cause.

Megan Graham has been collecting for the Poppy Appeal since 1967/National World

It read: “Harry was a complete charmer and charismatic member, who was widely respected by the Rushden and RBL community, but make no mistake, Megan was a tremendous support and a driving force to her husband, and she continues to this day to make a really positive contribution to the branch.”

Megan saw first hand the devastation of war when her school in Alfred Street was hit by a bomb. She returns to the school regularly to share her experience with pupils.

Branch secretary for RBL Rushden Branch, Lynne Baker said: “She’s a Godsend. Her commitment is admirable, her dedication to the cause has been exemplary, and we are always very grateful for her knowledge and passionate involvement. Her and Harry were such a good team.”

Megan’s family have continued to help her over the years. Her children, grandchildren and then great grandchildren, Ryan and Amy have all helped to sell Poppies. Megan formally joined the RBL in September 2000.