Rothwell teenager charged with drug and motoring offences after crash on A6 near Wicksteed Park in Kettering
The crash that took place at about 4.30am on Saturday, December 28 led to the closure of Barton Road near Barton Seagrave – and the cancellation of the weekly Wicksteed parkrun.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old man – Alfie White – from Rothwell appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 30 charged with four offences following a road traffic collision in Barton Road, Kettering, at about 4.30am on Saturday, December 28.
“He was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) and acquiring/use/criminal property.
“Magistrates remanded him into custody and committed his case to Northampton Crown Court, where he will make his first appearance in February.”