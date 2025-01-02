Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager from Rothwell has been remanded into custody after being charged with drug and motoring offences following a collision on the A6 in Kettering.

The crash that took place at about 4.30am on Saturday, December 28 led to the closure of Barton Road near Barton Seagrave – and the cancellation of the weekly Wicksteed parkrun.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old man – Alfie White – from Rothwell appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 30 charged with four offences following a road traffic collision in Barton Road, Kettering, at about 4.30am on Saturday, December 28.

“He was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) and acquiring/use/criminal property.

“Magistrates remanded him into custody and committed his case to Northampton Crown Court, where he will make his first appearance in February.”