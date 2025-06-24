Rothwell street robbery appeal after mobile phone, bank card and cash stolen from man

Witnesses to an attack in a Rothwell street have been asked to contact the police after a man had his mobile phone, bank card and cash stolen.

The robbery in took place in Manor Park, near to the junction of Clicker Close, on Saturday, June 21, between 5pm and 5.30pm.

A man in his 20s was attacked by two other men who stole his mobile phone, bank card and cash.

Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Squires Hill, Rothwell.

Manor Park Rothwell, from Squires Hill /inset Clicker Close /Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000361168 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Two men aged 26 and 19 have been arrested in connection with this incident.