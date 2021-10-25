Rothwell street fight: One arrest after Saturday night brawl

Police file

A large fight in a Rothwell street on Saturday night ended with a man being arrested after police responded to reports of 'a group of people fighting'.

The large-scale brawl took place in Bell Hill at about 11.45pm on Saturday, October 23.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incident happened in Bell Hill, Rothwell, when officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the area."

One man aged 52 was arrested on suspicion of two counts of ABH (actual bodily harm) and released on police bail pending further inquiries.