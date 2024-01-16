Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road closures will be in place in Rothwell next Wednesday for the funeral service of Corby firefighter Hilmi Say.

Squires Hill, High Street, Bridge Street, Market Hill and Glendon Road will all be closed between 10.30am and 1pm.

The funeral service is being held on Wednesday, January 24 at Rothwell Holy Trinity Parish Church. The service will run between 11am and 1pm.

Hilmi lost his battle with cancer shortly before Christmas at the age of 40. A significant number of people are expected to attend to pay respects and the funeral cortege will travel from Glendon Road to Squires Hill in Rothwell.

PCSO Kirsty Ellerby said: “In the interest of everybody’s safety there will be road closures in place between 10.30am and 1pm.

“The roads closed will include Squires Hill, High Street, Bridge Street, Market Hill and Glendon Road.

“There will be limited access during the church service however, the closures will be in place before and after for short periods.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but please feel free to attend and pay your respects.”

Hilmi’s funeral procession will leave from Corby Fire Station at 10am on the day. He will be carried by a turntable ladder truck and flanked by two fire engines and funeral cars in a route starting at the station and heading through Corby town centre.

On arrival at the church in Rothwell, he’ll be carried through a Fire Service Guard of Honour.

Following that, a burial service will take place back in Corby at Shire Lodge Cemetery, followed by a wake at the neighbouring Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel.