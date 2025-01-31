Rothwell residents say farmland could become 'concrete jungle' if warehouse scheme gets green light

Residents attended the open meeting organised by Rothwell Against Warehousing on Wednesday night, at the Holy Trinity Church. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Residents have hit back at plans to build a large warehouse complex on farmland next to the A14 near Rothwell with some saying it could become a ‘concrete jungle’.

More than 100 local residents attended a meeting by campaign group Rothwell Against Warehousing (RAW) to hear developers’ plans to transform the area into an ’employment zone’.

Applicant Harworth Group claims the site, which would contain eight warehouses if approved, will create 3,000 full-time jobs in the region. The units would be accessed via Harrington Road, an existing route branching off from the Junction 3 A14 exit.

Steve Hawthorn, a representative of RAW, said the campaign group launched after concerned residents attended one of the developer’s consultation meetings last year.

Steve Hawthorn, a representative of the campaign group Rothwell Against Warehousing, helped organise an event with residents to raise awareness of the employment site plans. (Image: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd / Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

“[We] were left with more questions than answers. RAW support responsible development but the scale of this plan is totally irresponsible and completely oversized for the rural area,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Graham Ferrie, director of Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Northamptonshire, said: “The first word that comes to mind is massive. It’s too big and it’s inappropriate for where we are.

“Building warehouses at the end of Rothwell is not the answer to growth. This is not about employment, it’s about making a quick profit for the developer.”

Rothwell resident Christine Clarke told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It’s shocking. If we don’t stop this it’s going to go from one field onto another to another until there’s no greenery left around here at all.

The warehouse park plans are located alongside the A14, separated from Rothwell by the A6. Credit: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd

“It’s the youngsters growing up – I’ve got a little grandson and I want him to grow up seeing fields and trees, not corporate buildings. It will just be a concrete jungle.

“We don’t need it, we don’t want it, we’ve got plenty of employment in the area.”

Rothwell and Mawsley councillor Jim Hakewill spoke about the need to protect green space around the town.

He said: “All you have got here is rural rolling Northamptonshire countryside, nothing to upset the natural landscape. From all my years, I have never seen such a blatantly unpleasant, gruesome application.”

Illustrative designs submitted alongside the warehouse park plans. Credit: Harworth Estates Investments Ltd

Sue Chester, who lives in the nearby village of Orton, raised concerns about the traffic ‘chaos’ that could come from the number of vehicles coming into the area.

“I think school kids, medical appointments, emergency services they’re not going to get through the town because it’s going to be chaos. When you think about the impact on people’s lives as well, if you can’t get through the ambulance, the police, the fire brigade because of the cars it’s a bit bonkers,” she told the LDRS.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, added: “Every time there’s an accident on the A14 all the traffic comes through Rothwell. Sometimes my house is just shuddering from it. Apart from anything else, Rothwell is used as a rat run and unfortunately, it’s almost becoming unbearable.

“The traffic goes at such a speed and it’s only going to get worse. Quite frankly, enough is enough and we can’t allow this to happen.”

Rothwell and Mawsley ward councillor, Jim Hakewill, spoke at the meeting. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

Rothwell Town Council has voted unanimously to object to the plans. The planning application has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), which will make a decision on whether to approve or reject the development. The deadline to submit comments on the application is February 14.

A spokesperson for Harworth plc said: “We have undertaken extensive consultation with the local community, engaging with over 700 residents to date. We recognise the concerns raised regarding the protection of the local countryside, traffic, and local employment.

“We are proposing a net gain in biodiversity through tree planting and habitat creation and our plans also include significant investment in local infrastructure, including highway works to help improve traffic flow. Importantly, this development will provide a range of high-quality job opportunities for the local economy, supporting both local workers and the wider regional economy.

“We will continue to engage with the local community, as well as with North Northamptonshire Council and its statutory consultees to address all technical matters.”