Rothwell, Raunds and Wellingborough proclamations mark King Charles III

Proclamations announcing the accession of King Charles III to the throne have been made across the county, started in Northampton.

From the steps of All Saints Church the High Sherriff of Northamptonshire, Crispin Holborow, was the first to read the news to the crowd.

Towns and villages were then invited to read the proclamation to the residents.

Frank York reads the proclamation on behalf of Rothwell Town Council

Rothwell Town Council chose Frank York, Bailiff to the Lord of the Manor, to use his proclamation-reading expertise to read out the message to those gathered outside Holy Trinity Parish Church.

Jo Garner, clerk to Rothwell Town Council, said: “It was a very sad but proud weekend in Rothwell. I was shocked at the amount of people that gathered for our proclamation but I guess with our fair heritage it should have been expected.”

In Wellingborough, hundreds of people attended the reading of the proclamation in Market Square.

The ceremony was led by Wellingborough mayor Cllr Jonathan Ekins, Professor Simon Gregory MBE DL, Deputy Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, town councillors and Pritesh Ganatra from Wellingborough & East Northants Chamber of Commerce. This was followed by a prayer led by the Rev Paula York from All Saints Church.

The Mayor of Wellingborough read the proclamation

In Raunds the proclamation was read by the Deputy Lieutenant, Mr Dominic Hopkins outside the town hall. Town and unitary authority councillors attended the ceremony introduced by Cllr Lee Wilkes, deputy mayor of Raunds.

Ceremonies paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with floral tributes being laid in her memory.

The events ended with renditions of the National Anthem and three cheers for the new King.

Flowers were laid in Raunds town centre

Raunds Town Council's proclamation

A God Save The King

Flowers were laid in memory of late Queen