Rothwell racer raising awareness about condition affecting baby Sienna

Luke's car (top) and nine-month-old Sienna

A Rothwell drag racer is using this weekend’s event at Santa Pod to raise awareness for a nine-month-old baby with spinal muscular atrophy.

Luke Stevenson is one of the commentary team at the raceway near Wellingborough for some of its lifestyle events and he had a visit in the booth from Sienna’s dad Jack Gibson at an event in August.

Jack’s daughter has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition which makes the muscles weaker and causes problems with movement, so he wanted to explain his group’s message on their cars taking part in the public testing known as Run What Ya Brung.

From then onwards, Luke would talk about Sienna’s story each time one of their cars went round.

Luke told the Northants Telegraph: “I decided with me racing at European Finals this weekend, unfortunately I’m not in the position to help out massively financially but I can use my position to shout out and use my dragster as a poster and can help spread awareness for someone in need.”

Sienna was born with type one SMA.

Type one is the severest form of SMA in babies aged 0 to six months, with the possibility of Sienna ever been able to walk or crawl being slim and there can be a life expectancy of 24 months for children untreated.

Thankfully Sienna is being treated by the NHS and received the Zolgensma treatment which if 100 per cent successful can result in giving Sienna a normal happy life with the chance of being able to walk and being able to sit up unaided.

However, the hospital is not local to Sienna’s parents Jack and Sian so they are having to stay in hotels locally and this is forcing them to have time away from work.

They have set up a go fund me page which has already raised more than £4,600 with this money going towards costs being incurred by the family.

Luke would really love for people to donate to the appeal if they can and there will be a QR code on the dragster this weekend which you can scan for more information.

Luke has thanked Seven Graphics in Corby for supplying the Racing For Sienna decals.

And he hopes people will go along to watch him racing his dragster, which is backed by Kettering Recruitment Agency Hoot Recruit, and hundreds more competitors either in person at the track or live for free on Santa Pod’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

For more details about this weekend’s Euro Finals event at Santa Pod taking place from September 8 to September 11, visit the raceway’s website.