Rothwell man wanted in connection with robbery investigation
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man.
Regan Barrs has links to Rothwell and Leicestershire and is wanted in connection with an allegation of robbery.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who has seen Barrs or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/gpsJv and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 25000361168 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”