Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club funding boost for community youth group
Joy Allen, last year's chairperson of Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club, assisted by Mayor of Rothwell Cllr Ash Davies, presented £500 to Rothwell Youth Club.
The donation will go towards supporting youth club programs and activities.
Cllr Davies said: "The Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club is a long-standing group dedicated to making a positive impact on the community. This donation is just the latest example of their commitment to local causes.”
Mrs Allen said: “The Rothwell Thursday Ladies Club extends an invitation to any interested ladies to join their friendly and welcoming group.”
For more information, please contact 07868 732414
