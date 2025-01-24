Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club funding boost for community youth group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a weekly community group in Rothwell have backed a youth club in the town with a fundraising boost.

Joy Allen, last year's chairperson of Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club, assisted by Mayor of Rothwell Cllr Ash Davies, presented £500 to Rothwell Youth Club.

The donation will go towards supporting youth club programs and activities.

Cllr Davies said: "The Rothwell Ladies Thursday Club is a long-standing group dedicated to making a positive impact on the community. This donation is just the latest example of their commitment to local causes.”

Mrs Allen said: “The Rothwell Thursday Ladies Club extends an invitation to any interested ladies to join their friendly and welcoming group.”

For more information, please contact 07868 732414