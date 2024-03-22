Rothwell Junior School teacher strike dates called off after promise to investigate bullying allegation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the teaching union NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School who had voted to take six days of industrial action have called off two dates set for next week.

Staff at the Pathfinder Schools-managed academy had walked out after over allegations of ‘bullying and intimidation’ that left members with ‘stress, anxiety and burnout’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An agreement to call off the action came following a meeting between the two sides after a day of strike action on Tuesday (March 19).

NASUWT Rothwell Junior School/National World

Strike action had been planned for March 26 and 27, but three consecutive days the following month, on April 16, 17 and 18, could still be used.

A spokesman for NASUWT said: “NASUWT has called off the scheduled two days of strike action next week (Tuesday and Wednesday) only, following discussions with the employer.

“They gave us certain assurances, including that the collective grievance about bullying would be investigated in a timely and thorough manner by external HR providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The strike dates in April remain in place at this time, as does the industrial action mandate if the issues of concern are not resolved.”

A spokesperson for Pathfinder Schools said: “Following discussions with the NASUWT yesterday, and a subsequent meeting between union leaders and members, the planned strikes for next week have been called off. This is very good news for the whole Rothwell Junior School community.

“Very encouragingly, both sides came to the meeting in good faith and willing to engage in constructive discussion. For our part, we will continue to engage with union colleagues in this way with a view to avoiding any further industrial action.