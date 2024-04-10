Those who make a difference in Rothwell have been honoured in the town’s first ever volunteer of the year presentations, hosted by mayor Ray Davis.

Nominees gathered at the Market House with VIP guests to witness the awards ceremony last night (Tuesday).

As well as an overall winner, two other groups were recognised for their hard work.

It is hoped the event organised by Rothwell Town Council will be held every year.

Don McColl was named as overall winner with litter pickers Pam and Andrew Norris, and Irene James and Laurie Johnson of Heroes charity shop, given special awards.

Cllr Ray Davis Mayor of Rothwell - Rothwell Town Council first ever Volunteer of the Year presentations

Rothwell Town Council Volunteer of the Year Don McColl Don weeds, paints and carries out general maintenance in Rothwell town centre. He said: "It's absolutely overwhelming. I want to keep the area nice and tidy."

Irene James and Laurie Johnson have raised £105,000 for Help for Heroes with their Rothwell charity shop Heroes that they ran for more than 12 years. Irene said: "We feel proud of our achievement. We set out to raise £100,00 and we raised more."

Pam Norris and her husband Andrew were honoured for their 'tireless' litter picking. They have collected an estimated 2,000 bags of litter in their first five years. She said: "We have found underwear, toilets and a frightening amount of empty bottles of alcohol."